SRH IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) proved to be the lowest spending team in the 2020 Auction on Thursday in Kolkata. SRH, which has qualified for the playoffs five times and won the IPL title back in 2016, spent a meagre Rs 6.90 crore as they bought seven players in the auction.

Also Read | IPL: SRH's Best Playing XI Of The 2010s Featuring Shikhar Dhawan And David Warner

Virat Singh 👉 Had a 🔥 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Priyam Garg 👉 🇮🇳 U19 Captain

Mitchell Marsh 👉 Hard-hitting 🇦🇺 all-rounder



It's looking good so far! 😍#IPLAuction #SRH2020Unlocked #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/ZhKN9x6cLp — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 19, 2019

Also Read | IPL 2020: Jofra Archer's Lethal Bouncer To Kane Williamson Fuels RR, SRH Twitter Banter

The highest buy by Sunrisers Hyderabad was Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crores. They bought two players for the same price of Rs. 1.9 crores - Priyam Garg, who is the current India Under-19 skipper and Virat Singh, the Jharkhand batsman. They bought two all-rounders Marsh and West Indies' Fabien Allen as they had to release Shakib Al Hasan, who is serving a 1-year ban. Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of its squad including young guns Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Goes The SRH Way By Mulling Afghanistan Buys In Auction

SRH 2020 players list: Released players before the auction

Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.

SRH IPL 2020 team: Players bought in the IPL 2020 auction

Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakhs), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakhs), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakhs), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakhs).

Total money spent: Rs 6.9 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 10.10 crore

Also Read | IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins Net Worth, Contract With Kolkata Knight Riders

SRH 2020 squad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

Also Read | IPL Auction Live Updates 2020: Top Bollywood-inspired Tweets From Franchises Stun Fans