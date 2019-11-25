SRH Retained Players: A List Of All 18 Players Retained Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auctions

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained as many as 18 of their players during the trading window. Ahead of the upcoming December 19 auction in Kolkata, the franchise retained their star performers David Warner, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson among several other foreign and Indian cricketers. Here, we take a look at all players retained by SRH along with their salaries for the upcoming season.

List of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (Australia) – Salary ₹12 crores (US$1.7 million)

Manish Pandey (India) – Salary ₹11 crores (US$1.6 million)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – Salary ₹9 crores (US$1.3 million)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) – Salary ₹8.5 crores (US$1.2 million)

Siddarth Kaul (India) – Salary ₹3.8 crores (US$549,673.80)

Shahbaz Nadeem (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crores (US$462,883.20)

Vijay Shankar (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crores (US$462,883.20)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

Khaleel Ahmed (India) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

Sandeep Sharma (India) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

Jonny Bairstow (England) – Salary ₹2.2 crores (US$318,232.20)

Wriddhiman Saha (India) – Salary ₹1.2 crores (US$173,581.20)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) – Salary ₹1 crore (US$144,651.00)

Shreevats Goswami (India) – Salary ₹1 crore (US$144,651.00)

Basil Thampi (India) – Salary ₹95 lakhs (US$137,418.50)

Abhishek Sharma (India) – Salary ₹55 lakhs (US$79,558.10)

Billy Stanlake (Australia) – Salary ₹50 lakhs (US$72,325.50)

Thangarasu Natarajan (India) – Salary ₹40 lakhs (US$57,860.40)

