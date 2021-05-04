SRH Team 2021 Fans Threaten To Drop Social Media Support If David Warner Is Not Reinstated

While the Sunrisers Hyderabad's dismal run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League could have propelled the team management to hand the SRH captaincy reins to Kane Williamson, the same has not gone too well with the fans. David Warner's unceremonious exit came in as a rude shock for the franchise's followers. The fans took to social media to express their resentment over the recent developments.

David Warner news: Fans come out in full support for dynamic batter

The franchise announced on Saturday that Kane Williamson will replace David Warner as the team's captain. Moreover, Warner also lost his place in the side's playing eleven just a day after losing the captaincy. The SRH captaincy announcement surprised many fans as well as cricket pundits as Warner has an enviable record in the cash-rich league. It was under the southpaw's captaincy that SRH clinched their maiden IPL championship in 2016.

Moreover, the team has heavily relied on the opening batsman for fireworks with the bat and the Australia international has seldom disappointed. A certain section of the fans was unimpressed with the think tank's decision of dropping the veteran batter for the side's clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and labelled the decision as 'unfair' soon after the David Warner news broke out. The team's supporters have made it evident that they want the franchise to reinstate the ex-captain. #BringBackWarner became a massive trend on Twitter as fans threatened to withdraw social media support unless Warner returns.

David Warner stats in IPL

The 34-year-old has featured in 148 matches in the T20 competition and he has amassed 5447 runs in the same. The left-hander has slammed 4 centuries and 50 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. It is worth mentioning that no overseas player has scored more runs in IPL when compared to Warner.

When it comes to the David Warner stats in IPL 2021, the swashbuckling batter has struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit. The left-handed batsman has so far scored two fifties in the IPL 2021. David Warner has not been performing up to his potential in the IPL 2021 as in six matches, he has only scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and a strike rate of 110.28.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 journey so far

The New Zealand captain missed out on the initial matches of the season as the team management wanted to give him more time to recover from an elbow injury. The right-hander has scored 128 runs so far in his four appearances, including a stunning half-century. The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 campaign took a new turn as he was handed the reins of the reeling SRH side. He was believed to be the ideal candidate to replace Warner, considering his superior record as a leader in international cricket.

SRH team 2021

SRH team 2021: Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Image source: iplt20.com