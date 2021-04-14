SRH Vs RCB Live Stream, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 6 Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 6 of the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The SRH vs RCB live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-awaited contest, here's a look at SRH vs RCB live telecast details, SRH vs RCB pitch report and weather forecast, SRH vs RCB live scores info and SRH vs RCB head to head record.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match preview

Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last game. While SRH lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs, RCB won the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets. The Orange Army would want their captain David Warner to get going as his performance will be crucial in determining the result of the fixture. SRH will also want their pacers to step up to the occasion after having an awful opening game.

On the other hand, RCB will further be bolstered with the return of opener Devdutt Padikkal who was rested from the first game as a precautionary measure. The southpaw had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL 2021. Although his test returned negative in time, but the RCB team management wanted him to recover fully before he took the field. Virat Kohli's men will look to execute their plans in the same way they did in the season opener and secure a win. While SRH will look to win the fixture and get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table, RCB will look to emerge victorious and move to the top of the table.

SRH vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details

For the SRH vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 14. For the SRH vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The SRH vs RCB live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SRH vs RCB pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. The last couple of matches have seen batting become difficult as the game progressed due to the increasing slowness of the surface and both games were won by the side batting first, which is why the captain winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total.

Meanwhile, the bowlers who have varied their pace on the Chepauk pitch have been effective. RCB's Harshal Patel picked up a fifer in the tournament opener and one of his main weapons was the slower delivery. On Tuesday night, even KKR all-rounder Andre Russell bagged a five-wicket haul in just two overs. Spinners should look to bowl slower because of the long square boundaries.

Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the SRH vs RCB match will be pretty cloudy. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (27°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 76-82%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match and there are chances of rain interrupting the game.

SRH vs RCB head to head record

SRH and RCB have faced each other 17 times in IPL history. According to the SRH vs RCB h2h record, it is the Men in Orange who lead Bangalore, 10-7. As far as the SRH vs RCB record from the last season (IPL 2020) is concerned, both sides won one game each during the league phase. However, when the two teams collided in the Eliminator, it was the David Warner-led side that trumped Virat Kohli's men to eliminate them from the competition.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM