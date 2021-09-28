Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson was all praise for Jason Roy after the English batsman made a huge impact in his debut game for the franchise on Monday. In his very first match of the season and his maiden for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Roy smashed a magnificent half-century to garner everyone's attention. Roy had come in place of former SRH captain David Warner, who has been dropped from the playing XI for the second time in the ongoing season owing to his poor form.

"He is an injection of energy, Jas. I think any team that he comes into he brings that. He's sort of been on the sidelines for a while but was always ready to go. He came out and did what he does, which is take the game on and try and get us off to a good start, which was great to see. Fantastic player and a great contribution from him," Williamson said when asked about Jason Roy's performance against Rajasthan Royals.

Roy scored 60 runs off 42 balls, including 8 boundaries and 1 maximum. Roy scored the runs with a strike rate of 142.86, which is considered good in the shortest format. Roy was also adjudged the player of the match for his contributions with the bat. Despite being in poor form and playing just 8 games for SRH, Warner has still scored nearly 200 runs, including 2 fifties. Warner's average of 24.37 is his poorest since he made his IPL debut in 2009. Warner has scored more than 500 runs for his side in every season since 2014.

SRH vs RR

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR scored 164 runs in 20 overs courtesy of some contribution from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Mahipal Lomror. Skipper Sanju Samson led the way with an amazing 82 off 57 balls. Jaiswal and Lomror scored 36 and 29 runs respectively. In reply, SRH batters put up a great show by scoring two fifties in their innings. Apart from Roy, skipper Kane Williamson also hit a half-century and remained unbeaten at 51 to help his side win the game by 7 wickets.

Image: iplt20.com