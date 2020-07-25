SRH's Priyam Garg To Earn 2.5-3 Times More In IPL 2020 Than Shahid Afridi's PSL Salary

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. Every year at the auction we witness players raking in massive money. Some are game's veterans while others are youngsters who impress franchises with their domestic record. The IPL 2020 auction also saw some uncapped players earn big bucks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shahid Afridi reveals why he likes Gautam Gambhir as a cricketer but not as a person

SRH star Priyam Garg earns thrice as much as Shahid Afridi does in PSL

One such player is India Under-19 captain Priyam Garg, who was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping price of ₹1.9 crore. Priyam Garg was the skipper of the India Under-19 team that lost to Bangladesh in the World Cup final in South Africa. The 19-year old didn’t have the best of the tournament as he managed only 68 runs at an average 22.66. However, by then, he had already gotten the massive IPL contract.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) followed the footsteps of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and started their own T20 league (Pakistan Super League) in 2016. The PSL evolved quickly and became a tournament which many fans really look forward to. However, there are a lot of differences when it comes to both the leagues,

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shahid Afridi sends wishes to Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, hopes for a speedy recovery

One of the major differences is the dichotomy between the salaries of players in IPL and PSL. When we compare Priyam Garg's salary in the IPL to veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi's salary in the PSL, we realize the about the huge gap. Shahid Afridi played for Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 where he was placed in the Diamond category as its mentor as well and not just its designated captain initially.

According to pcb.com.pk, the PSL 2020 players who fell in the diamond category, earned somewhere between US $73,000-US$103,000. When converted into INR, the amount falls between ₹54 lakh to ₹77 lakh. On the other hand, SRH's new pick Priyam Garg earns almost 2.5-3 times as much as Shahid Afridi.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: PCB snubs Shahid Afridi Foundation logo? Board signs new sponsorship deal worth ₹9 crore

IPL set to be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8: Reports

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. But the IPL dates haven't been revealed by the BCCI. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

ALSO READ | SRH: David Warner shares dance moves of SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI/PRIYAM GARG INSTAGRAM