Sri Lanka Announce Squad For The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Dasun Shanaka Named Captain

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021. The 2014 T20 World Cup winners will be led by Dasun Shanaka whereas, Dhananjaya De Silva has been appointed as his deputy.

The Sri Lankan squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 are as follows:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

The reserve players include Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Team India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.