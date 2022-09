Sri Lanka Legends Vs South Africa Legends: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & Live Streaming

The South Africa Legends are up against Sri Lanka Legends in match no. 10 of Road Safety World Series 2022 in Indore on Sunday. Sri Lanka Legends head into the game on the back of a seven-wicket win over England Legends in their last game. On the other hand, South Africa Legends’ last game was abandoned due to rain.

The Tillakratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends currently sit 2nd in the Road Safety World Series 2022 points table with two wins in two games. On the other hand, South Africa Legends are currently placed fourth in the standings. The Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST in the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Road Safety World Series 2022, SL-L vs SA-L: Dream11 Predictions

Captain: Sanath Jayasuriya

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Sanath Jayasuriya, Andrew Puttick, Dilshan Munaweera, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Johan Botha

Road Safety World Series 2022, SL-L vs SA-L: Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Playing XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis , Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya

South Africa Legends Predicted Playing XI: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (captain), Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Thandi Tshabalala

Road Safety World Series 2022, SL-L vs SA-L: Full Squads

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Fantasy Tips

Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka Legends with a run tally of 122 runs in two games, at an average of 61.00 and strike rate of 158.44.

Dilshan Munaweera has scored 119 runs at an average of 119.00 in two games so far this season.

Andrew Puttick is the leading run scorer for South Africa with 74 runs in two games.

Kulasekara is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with six wickets in two games.

Johan Botha has notched up four wickets so far in two games this season.