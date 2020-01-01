Sri Lanka Recall Former Skipper Angelo Mathews As They Name Squad For T20s Vs India

Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews was recalled to the T20 side as Sri Lanka named their squad for the three-match T20 series against India scheduled to begin from January. Angelo Mathews, who has not played a single T20 in 2019 owing to fitness and injury concerns, returned to the side along with Dhananjaya de Silva for the side's next encounter against the Men in Blue. Lasith Malinga will continue to lead the squad as Sri Lanka will look to start 2020 on a positive note by upsetting India in their home turf.

Sri Lankan squad for T20s

Lasith Malinga (C), Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajpaksa, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka Tour of India

1st T20I - January 5 - Guwahati 2nd T20I - January 7 - Indore 3rd T20I - January 10 - Pune

Bumrah returns for T20s

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20 and ODI squads for next month's home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced on Monday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel here. Bumrah had been laid low by a stress fracture of the back and recently bowled during India's net session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2019 calendar year

Then came 2019 and the duo ended their third successive year in ODI cricket occupying the top two spots. Only this time, Rohit Sharma held the number one spot while Kohli had to be content with the number two position. While the Indian skipper scored 1,377 runs from 25 innings at 59.86, Sharma scored 1,490 from 27 innings at 57.30. The two batsmen also ended 2019 as the top two highest run-getters across all international formats. Only 13 runs separate the two batsmen as they scored buckets of runs in Tests and T20Is as well. Virat Kohli scored 2,455 runs in 2019 while Rohit Sharma was just behind his skipper with 2,442 runs.

