Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: SL Vs AFG Fantasy Tips, H2H & Playing XI News

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are all set to play their first match of the Super 4 stage at the ongoing Asia Cup on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE at 7:30 p.m. IST. Afghanistan was the first team to enter the Super 4 stage, followed by India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Afghanistan topped the table of Group B with two wins in two matches to advance to the next stage of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head record

Prior to locking horns in the opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan had played just one T20I against one another. It was during the 2016 T20 World Cup that Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in their only T20I game. Afghanistan took revenge in the next match played after a gap of eight years. Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening game of the 2022 Asia Cup. The head-to-head record is currently tied at 1-1.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (vc), Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Full squad

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

