Sri Lanka Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs AUS 1st ODI In India?

The Sri Lankan cricket team is up against Australia in the 1st ODI of the 5-match series, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Australian team, led by Aaron Finch, heads into the match on the back of a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the 3-match T20I series which concluded on June 11. The home side will now be eager to bounce back and started the ODI series on a winning note on Tuesday.

In terms of head-to-head stats, both teams have played a total of 97 ODI matches in the past, where the Aussies have emerged as the dominant side. Out of the 97 games, Australia have won on 61 occasions, while the Lankan side has won only 32 games. Playing at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the Aussies have registered two wins against the home side.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

Interested cricket fans in India, wondering how to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI on Tuesday, by tuning in to the broadcast by Sony. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Six network. At the same time, the Sony LIV website and mobile application will stream the match live. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI: Team News

Australia’s Full ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Sri Lanka’s Full ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Australia's Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labushagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson

Sri Lanka’s Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danuskha Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanunka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana

Image: Instagram/@icc/@officialslc