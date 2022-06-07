The first of three T20Is between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played in Colombo on Tuesday. The match will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:00 p.m. IST. Both teams will be eager to win tonight's game in order to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The last time the two sides met for a 20-over game was back in February this year. Sri Lanka had emerged victorious in the game, winning by 5 wickets with 1 ball remaining.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: How to watch the series in India?

In India, cricket fans can watch the live broadcast of the series on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The T20I matches in India will begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: How to watch the series in Sri Lanka?

In Sri Lanka, the live broadcast of the series will be available on Star Sports Network and Siyatha TV. The live streaming of the bilateral series will be available on the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: How to watch the series in Australia?

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the live broadcast of the series on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on Kayo Sports, which can be accessed for free on a 14-day free trial plan. In Australia, the T20I matches will begin at 11:30 p.m. AEST (local time).

Sri Lanka vs Australia: How to watch the series in the UK?

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. The matches will be accessible for live streaming on the Sky Go app.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Full schedule

June 7: 1st T20I, Colombo

June 8: 2nd T20I, Colombo

June 11: 3rd T20I, Kandy

June 14: 1st ODI, Kandy

June 16: 2nd ODI, Kandy

June 19: 3rd ODI, Colombo

June 21: 4th ODI, Colombo

June 24: 5th ODI, Colombo

June 29 - July 3: 1st Test match, Galle

July 8 - July 12: 2nd Test, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I: Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Image: cricket.com.au