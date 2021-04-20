Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, US, Canada And WI?

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test match of a two-match series on Wednesday. Here are the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test live stream details.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the first Test match of their two-match series on Wednesday, April 21. The match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Ahead of the exciting encounter, here we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details in UK, US, Canada and West Indies. 

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match preview 

Sri Lanka have not won a single Test match since January 2020 and will look to make the most of their home advantage against Bangladesh as they look to register their first win after a long span of time. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have also had a form slump and they have struggled to win matches consistently in international cricket. They will be aiming to redeem themselves after a home Test series loss against West Indies and their ordinary performances in New Zealand.

They will be without the services of star players Shakib Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as they are in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League. While Sri Lanka have had an upper hand over Bangladesh in the longest format, the visitors will be aiming to put up a strong show as they look to prove a point in red-ball cricket. 

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UK

For the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UK telecast, fans can tune into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the SkyGo app. The live telecast and streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test in the country will commence at 5:30 AM UK time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh USA telecast and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in West Indies

There is no official information available on the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh USA telecast in USA and Canada. However, fans can relish the live streaming of the contest on the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka cricket. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming in USA will commence at 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Cricket fans from West Indies can also catch the contest live on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in West Indies will also begin from 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

