Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Sri Lanka men will take on the Bangladesh men in the 2nd and final Test match of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, SL on April 29, 2021. Here are the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details, how to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Match preview

After five gruelling days in the middle, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be slightly disappointed with the conclusion of the 1st Test. While it was a great encounter for sides - with three centuries and one double century coming off of it - the draw will mean that this match will be the decider in this series. Having helped Bangladesh to a massive 541-run total with their centuries in the 1st Test, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque will be the key players for the visitors on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with his maiden double century giving the home team a fighting chance Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will be the players to watch out for, along with Dhananjay de Silva, who also notched up a century and a half in the 1st Test. Sadly, as with the earlier game, there is a chance that rain will play spoilsport this fixture and lead to another draw.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming and telecast details

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network's 'Sony Six' channel from 9:45 AM IST, April 29. Fans who wish to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website as well. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live scores will be available on the websites and social media handles of Sri Lanka Cricket and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the first test of this series, we can expect the pitch at the Pallekelle International Cricket Ground to be a brilliant one for batsmen. With almost 1300 runs coming from less than five whole days at the venue and only 17 wickets falling in that duration, it is clear that this will be a batters game. As such, we expect a high scoring match with some redeeming features for fast bowlers. Unfortunately for fans, AccuWeather predicts intermittent rain through the encounter. The temperature will hit a high of 31°C with humidity at 58% and a substantial cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter