Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, SL, Australia And NZ?

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of their ongoing series from April 29 to May 3. Coming into this encounter having drawn their first Test, both teams will hope for a conclusive outcome this time around. With centuries in the 1st Test, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque will be the key players for Bangladesh. Meanwhile, with his double century, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will be looking good for Sri Lanka along with Dhananjay de Silva, who also notched up a century and a half in the 1st Test. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details for the UAE, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details for Sri Lanka

Fans in Sri Lanka can cheer their home side on as the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test gets underway on Thursday, April 29. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will be shown live on television on the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation channel (SLRC). Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) will also air the radio commentary for the two-Test series. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in Sri Lanka will be available on the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel. The match will start at 10:00 AM local time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UAE

With OSN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UAE on the OSN Sports Cricket HD channel. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the platform as well. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast will commence at 8:30 AM UAE time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Australia telecast

Cricket fans can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast in Australia on the Fox Sports channel from April 21 onwards. The entire Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka can also be accessed live online in the country via the Kayo Sports streaming service and on Fox's OTT platforms. The match will begin at 2:30 PM ACT.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh where to watch in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match live on the Sky Sports NZ channel. A live stream of the tour will be available to the fans on the Sky Sports online channels. Live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media channels of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket all over the world.

