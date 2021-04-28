Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Telecast: Where To Watch In UK, US, Canada And WI?

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the second and final test match of their ongoing series from April 29 to May 3. With Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque putting up 163 and 127 runs respectively, Bangladesh put up a mammoth score of 541 in their 1st innings. Helped by the Palleke pitch, which was working overwhelmingly in favour of batters, Sri Lanka also tallied up a massive 648 runs courtesy of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's 244-run knock, with Dhananjay de Silva adding 166 to this.

Batting deep into Day 4 and 5, a draw was the most obvious conclusion to the game, especially after heavy rain played spoilsport. Now looking to end their series with a win, the visitors will hope for a win as they take the field on Thursday. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details for the US, UK, Canada and West Indies.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UK

Fans who wish to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UK can tune into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the SkyGo app. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming and live telecast will commence at 5:30 AM UK time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh USA telecast

According to reports, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh USA telecast channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live streaming in the US on the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka cricket. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming in the USA will begin at 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match live on the ATN Cricket Plus channel. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming in Canada will begin at 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in West Indies

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh series will not be telecast live in the West Indies. However, cricket fans from the region can catch the contest live on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in West Indies will also begin from 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

