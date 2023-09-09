Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: SL Win By 21 Runs

Quick links:
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Image: AP)
The Bangladesh cricket gets bundled for a score of 236 runs against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka win the match by 21 runs and achieve their 13th consecutive ODI win.
9th wicket is down for Bangladesh as Shoriful Islam walks back for a score of 7 runs.
The Bangladesh cricket team lose their 8th wicket and Taskin Ahmed departs for 1 run. Bangaldesh are 200/8.
Another one bites the dust as Towhid Hridoy has to walk back for a score of 82 runs in 97 balls. Bangladesh are 197/7.
The sixth wicket is down for the Bangladesh cricket team and Shamim Hossain has to walk back for a score of 5 runs.
Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has to walk back for a score of 29 runs as Bangladesh lose their 5th wicket.
The Bangladesh cricket team has crossed the 150 run mark against Sri Lanka and has scored 152/4 after the end of 36 overs.
The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 100 runs in the 25th over of the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match and has scored 101/4 after 25 overs.
Bangladesh star Litton Das also heads back after having a little impact by scoring 15 off 24 balls; BAN at 83/4
The Bangladesh cricket team lose their third wicket for a score of 70 runs and Shakib Al Hasan has to depart for 3 runs off 7 balls against Sri Lanka.
The Bangladesh team has lost its second wicket as Mohammad Naim walks back for 21 runs off 46 balls.
The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its first wicket as Mehidy Hasan Miraz has to depart for 28 runs off 29 balls. Bangladesh are 55/1.
The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 47/0 after the end of 10 overs against Sri Lanka in Colombo while chasing 258 runs.
The Bangladesh cricket team has started decently and has scored 27/0 after the end of 4 overs.
The Bangladesh openers have come out to bat and they need a total of 258 runs to win against Sri Lanka.
Sadeera Samarawickrama has to walk back for a score of 93 runs of 72 balls and Sri Lanka finish 50 overs at 257/9 in Colombo.
The Sri Lanka cricket team has lost its eighth wicket and Maheesh Theekshana has to walk back for a score of 2 runs.
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has to walk back for a score of 24 runs off 32 balls and Sri Lanka are 224/6 after the end of 46.4 overs.
Sadeera Samarawickrama hits half century in 45 balls. Sri Lanka are 193/5 after the end of 42 overs.
The Sri Lanka cricket team has lost its fifth wicket and Dhananjaya de Silva has to walk back for a score of 6 runs off 16 balls.
The Sri Lanka cricket team has lost its fourth wicket and Charith Asalanka departs for a score of 10 runs off 23 balls. Sri Lanka are 144/4 after the end of 32 overs.
Sri Lanka lose their 3rd wicket as they stand 121/3 in 26 overs.
Sri Lanka are 108/2 in 23.2 overs.
Sri Lanka are currently 80/1 in 17 overs.
Sri Lanka have made 39 runs at loss of 1 wicket in 7.2 overs.
Dimuth walks off the field for 18 runs in 17 balls.
Sri Lanka start with a boundary.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl.
The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.