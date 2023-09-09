Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: SL Win By 21 Runs

Sri Lanka are set to face Bangladesh in the Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023. It is the 8th of the 13 ODI matches in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the competition and on the other hand, Bangladesh recently lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. Here you can find the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score and Super 4 Asia Cup live streaming updates.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Image: AP)

23:04 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Live Score: SL win by 21 runs

The Bangladesh cricket gets bundled for a score of 236 runs against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka win the match by 21 runs and achieve their 13th consecutive ODI win. 

22:50 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 9 down Bangladesh

9th wicket is down for Bangladesh as Shoriful Islam walks back for a score of 7 runs. 

22:40 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: 8 down Bangladesh

The Bangladesh cricket team lose their 8th wicket and Taskin Ahmed departs for 1 run. Bangaldesh are 200/8. 

22:36 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust as Towhid Hridoy has to walk back for a score of 82 runs in 97 balls. Bangladesh are 197/7. 

22:28 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Live Score: 6th wicket down for Bangladesh

The sixth wicket is down for the Bangladesh cricket team and Shamim Hossain has to walk back for a score of 5 runs. 

22:01 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: Rahim has to walk back for 29

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has to walk back for a score of 29 runs as Bangladesh lose their 5th wicket. 

21:56 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh go past 150 run mark

The Bangladesh cricket team has crossed the 150 run mark against Sri Lanka and has scored 152/4 after the end of 36 overs. 

21:09 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: 100 up for Bangladesh

The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 100 runs in the 25th over of the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match and has scored 101/4 after 25 overs. 

20:48 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Live Score: Litton Das also heads back

Bangladesh star Litton Das also heads back after having a little impact by scoring 15 off 24 balls; BAN at 83/4 

20:31 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Live Score: 3 down BAN

The Bangladesh cricket team lose their third wicket for a score of 70 runs and Shakib Al Hasan has to depart for 3 runs off 7 balls against Sri Lanka. 

20:16 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 2nd wicket down fro Bangladesh

The Bangladesh team has lost its second wicket as Mohammad Naim walks back for 21 runs off 46 balls. 

20:04 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh lose 1st wicket

The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its first wicket as Mehidy Hasan Miraz has to depart for 28 runs off 29 balls. Bangladesh are 55/1. 

19:58 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh score 47/0 after 10 overs

The Bangladesh cricket team has scored 47/0 after the end of 10 overs against Sri Lanka in Colombo while chasing 258 runs. 

19:31 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh off to a decent start

The Bangladesh cricket team has started decently and has scored 27/0 after the end of 4 overs. 

19:09 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Live Score: BAN begin chase

The Bangladesh openers have come out to bat and they need a total of 258 runs to win against Sri Lanka. 

18:40 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama departs

Sadeera Samarawickrama has to walk back for a score of 93 runs of 72 balls and Sri Lanka finish 50 overs at 257/9 in Colombo. 

18:36 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: SL lose 8th wicket

The Sri Lanka cricket team has lost its eighth wicket and Maheesh Theekshana has to walk back for a score of 2 runs. 

18:19 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Shanaka walks back

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has to walk back for a score of 24 runs off 32 balls and Sri Lanka are 224/6 after the end of 46.4 overs. 

18:00 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Samarawickrama hits half century

Sadeera Samarawickrama hits half century in 45 balls. Sri Lanka are 193/5 after the end of 42 overs. 

17:39 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: 5th wicket goes down for the hosts

The Sri Lanka cricket team has lost its fifth wicket and Dhananjaya de Silva has to walk back for a score of 6 runs off 16 balls. 

17:24 IST, September 9th 2023
SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2023: 4th wicket down for Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka cricket team has lost its fourth wicket and Charith Asalanka departs for a score of 10 runs off 23 balls. Sri Lanka are 144/4 after the end of 32 overs. 

16:50 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Score Update

Sri Lanka lose their 3rd wicket as they stand 121/3 in 26 overs.

16:36 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Score update

Sri Lanka are 108/2 in 23.2 overs.

16:13 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Score Update

Sri Lanka are currently 80/1 in 17 overs.

15:37 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Score update

Sri Lanka have made 39 runs at loss of 1 wicket in 7.2 overs.

 
15:37 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: BAN lost its first wicket

Dimuth walks off the field  for 18 runs in 17 balls.

15:02 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Match begins

Sri Lanka start with a boundary. 

14:36 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Playing XI

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

14:36 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Bangladesh win the toss

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl.

13:22 IST, September 9th 2023
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Match starts in less than 2 hours

The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

