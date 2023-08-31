Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Highlights Asia Cup 2023: SL Win By Five Wickets

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Game 2 of the Asia Cup 2023. Get all the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live score updates here at republicworld.com. Know the Asia Cup 2023 live score and get Ban vs SL live score (SL vs BAN) instantly. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live score.

Prateek Arya
Image: AP

22:01 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win by five wickets

The Sri Lanka cricket team has won the match by a margin of five wickets against Bangladesh and registered their first win in the Asia Cup 2023. 

21:23 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: 5th wicket down for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has lost there fifth wicket and Dhananjaya de Silva walks back for a score of 2 runs off 7 balls. Sri Lanka are 128/5 after 31 overs. 

20:31 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Sri Lanka come back after early blow

The Sri Lanka cricket team has made a slight comeback in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match and has scored 77/3 after 18 overs. 

19:53 IST, August 31st 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Mendis has to depart for 5 runs

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has to walk back for a score of 5 runs off 21 balls. Sri Lanka are 43/3 after 9.3 overs. 

19:20 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Sri Lanka in trouble

Bangladesh are not backing down. There is certainly some help from the wicket and the Bangladesh pacers are making the most of it. Shoriful Islam sends Pathum Nissanka packing for 14 off 13 balls. The Lankan openers have departed and now it all boils down to the middle order and how they stage a fightback

19:12 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Sri Lanka lose first wicket

Sri Lanka have lost their first wicket after Dimuth Karunaratne departs for a score of 1 runs off 3 balls. Sri Lanka are 13/1 after 3.1 overs. 

19:07 IST, August 31st 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Play begins after innings break

The play has begun after the innings break in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match, 

18:31 IST, August 31st 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: BAN bundled for a score of 164 runs

The Bangladesh cricket team is bundled for a score of 164 runs against Sri Lanka in 42.4 overs. 

18:31 IST, August 31st 2023
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Ninth wicket goes down for Bangladesh

Bangladesh have lost their ninth wicket as Taskin Ahmed is dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana for a score of 0 runs off 2 balls. Bangladesh are 164-9.

18:25 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Eight down Bangladesh

The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its eighth wicket as Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back for 89 runs off 122 balls. Bangladesh are 162/8 after 42 overs. 

18:25 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Hasan has to walk back for 6 runs

Bangladesh batter Mahedi Hasan has to walk back for a score of 6 runs off 16 balls. Bangladesh are 162/7 after the end of 41.1 overs.

17:57 IST, August 31st 2023
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Bangladesh lose another wicket

The Bangladesh cricket team has lost another wicket as Mehidy Hasan Miraz walks back for a score of 5 runs off 11 balls. Bangladesh are 141/6.

17:37 IST, August 31st 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rahim walks back for 13 runs

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has to walk back for a score of 13 runs off 22 balls. Bangladesh are 127/5 after the end of 32.4 overs. 

16:57 IST, August 31st 2023
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Towhid Hridoy departs for 20 runs

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy departs for a score of 20 runs off 41 balls and Bangladesh are 95/4 after the end of of 24 overs. 

16:44 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: BAN aim comeback after play resumes

The Bangladesh cricket team will aim to comeback after the play resumes against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023. 

16:24 IST, August 31st 2023
SL vs BAN Live Updates Asia Cup: Rain stops play in Kandy

The rain has stopped play in Kandy in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match. 

15:55 IST, August 31st 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live Update: Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust for Bangladesh as skipper Shakib Al Hasan has to walk back for a score 5 runs off 11 balls. Bangladesh are 36/3 after 5.4 overs. 

15:42 IST, August 31st 2023
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 2 down Bangladesh

The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its second wicket against Sri Lanka and Mohammad Naim departs for a score of 16 runs off 23 balls. Bangladesh are 25-2 after 7.5 overs. 

15:30 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Bangladesh take steady approach

After incurring early damage, Bangladesh have taken a cautious approach. Ban-15/1 after 5.4 overs.

15:14 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Sri Lanka draws first blood

Sri Lanka gets early breakthrough. Hasan goes without troubling the scorers. Bangladesh 4-1 after 1.5 overs.

15:09 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Match begins

Bangladesh are 4 without any loss after first over.

14:49 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Playing XI

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

14:49 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Toss Update

Bangladesh won the toss and choose to bat first.

13:23 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Will Rain play spoilsport?

Weather report: The weather forecast is not ideal for a cricket match, as there are 80 percent chances of rain. The temperature will be around 29°C with a humidity level of 71 percent and a wind speed of 13 km/h.

13:23 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live update: Where to watch the match live?
  • Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
  • TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.
  • ESPN+  will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.
13:23 IST, August 31st 2023
Ban vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Venue and timing of the match

The match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The live action will begin from 3:00 PM IST.

13:23 IST, August 31st 2023
Asia Cup 2023 live update: Welcome to the live blog of Ban vs SL

After Pakistan's overwhelming victory over Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023, today Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd match of the continental cup. Both the teams are more or less equal on paper, but Sri Lanka would have the edge as the home side. So, who will get off to a winning start, will it be Bangladesh or will it be Sri Lanka, or will rain will spoil the play. Stay tuned to get all the live updates of Asia Cup 2023.

