The Sri Lanka cricket team has won the match by a margin of five wickets against Bangladesh and registered their first win in the Asia Cup 2023.
Sri Lanka has lost there fifth wicket and Dhananjaya de Silva walks back for a score of 2 runs off 7 balls. Sri Lanka are 128/5 after 31 overs.
The Sri Lanka cricket team has made a slight comeback in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match and has scored 77/3 after 18 overs.
Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has to walk back for a score of 5 runs off 21 balls. Sri Lanka are 43/3 after 9.3 overs.
Bangladesh are not backing down. There is certainly some help from the wicket and the Bangladesh pacers are making the most of it. Shoriful Islam sends Pathum Nissanka packing for 14 off 13 balls. The Lankan openers have departed and now it all boils down to the middle order and how they stage a fightback
Sri Lanka have lost their first wicket after Dimuth Karunaratne departs for a score of 1 runs off 3 balls. Sri Lanka are 13/1 after 3.1 overs.
The play has begun after the innings break in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match,
The Bangladesh cricket team is bundled for a score of 164 runs against Sri Lanka in 42.4 overs.
Bangladesh have lost their ninth wicket as Taskin Ahmed is dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana for a score of 0 runs off 2 balls. Bangladesh are 164-9.
The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its eighth wicket as Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back for 89 runs off 122 balls. Bangladesh are 162/8 after 42 overs.
Bangladesh batter Mahedi Hasan has to walk back for a score of 6 runs off 16 balls. Bangladesh are 162/7 after the end of 41.1 overs.
The Bangladesh cricket team has lost another wicket as Mehidy Hasan Miraz walks back for a score of 5 runs off 11 balls. Bangladesh are 141/6.
Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has to walk back for a score of 13 runs off 22 balls. Bangladesh are 127/5 after the end of 32.4 overs.
Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy departs for a score of 20 runs off 41 balls and Bangladesh are 95/4 after the end of of 24 overs.
The Bangladesh cricket team will aim to comeback after the play resumes against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023.
The rain has stopped play in Kandy in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match.
Another one bites the dust for Bangladesh as skipper Shakib Al Hasan has to walk back for a score 5 runs off 11 balls. Bangladesh are 36/3 after 5.4 overs.
The Bangladesh cricket team has lost its second wicket against Sri Lanka and Mohammad Naim departs for a score of 16 runs off 23 balls. Bangladesh are 25-2 after 7.5 overs.
After incurring early damage, Bangladesh have taken a cautious approach. Ban-15/1 after 5.4 overs.
Sri Lanka gets early breakthrough. Hasan goes without troubling the scorers. Bangladesh 4-1 after 1.5 overs.
Bangladesh are 4 without any loss after first over.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh won the toss and choose to bat first.
Weather report: The weather forecast is not ideal for a cricket match, as there are 80 percent chances of rain. The temperature will be around 29°C with a humidity level of 71 percent and a wind speed of 13 km/h.
The match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The live action will begin from 3:00 PM IST.
After Pakistan's overwhelming victory over Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023, today Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd match of the continental cup. Both the teams are more or less equal on paper, but Sri Lanka would have the edge as the home side. So, who will get off to a winning start, will it be Bangladesh or will it be Sri Lanka, or will rain will spoil the play. Stay tuned to get all the live updates of Asia Cup 2023.