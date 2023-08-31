After Pakistan's overwhelming victory over Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023, today Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd match of the continental cup. Both the teams are more or less equal on paper, but Sri Lanka would have the edge as the home side. So, who will get off to a winning start, will it be Bangladesh or will it be Sri Lanka, or will rain will spoil the play. Stay tuned to get all the live updates of Asia Cup 2023.