Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh: Three Members Of 'The Lions' Team Test COVID +ve Ahead Of 1st ODI

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh here on Sunday, according to a report.

Sri Lanka are currently in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series that will be played on May 23, 25, and, 28 respectively. All the games will be contested at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. While Kusal Perera will be leading the 1996 world champions, the three-time Asia Cup finalists will be led by explosive opener Tamim Iqbal.

'Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive'

"Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," ESPNcricinfo reported.

The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off. According to some other reports, Chaminda Vaas is the bowling coach in question, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League

Kusal Perera appointed Sri Lanka's new captain ahead of the Bangladesh series

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Bangladesh. The SLC has sprung some huge surprise as they have appointed a new captain and a vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series vs Bangladesh. Kusal Perera has been named the Sri Lanka new ODI captain. He will be succeeding s Dimuth Karunaratne who has been dropped from the side after he recently led the Lankans to an ODI series loss in the West Indies.

Kusal Mendis has been appointed as Kusal Perera's deputy in the ODI format and as far as T20Is are concerned, there hasn't been any announcement and Dasun Shanaka is likely to continue leading the side in the shortest format of the game.

Besides, Karunarathne, seasoned campaigners like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Lahiru Thirimanne have also faced the wrath of selectors as they have been dropped from Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 series. Apart from the sacking of senior players, news faces like Chamika Karunaratne, Shiran Fernando, Asitha Fernando, and Binura Fernando have found a place in the Sri Lankan squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Bangla Tigers.

On the other hand, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who impressed one all with their performances against the Windies have managed to retain their place in the Sri Lankan squad.

(With PTI Inputs)