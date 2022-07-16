Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: 2nd Test Might Be Moved To Galle Due To Political Unrest; Report

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently playing the first Test of their two-match series at the Galle International Stadium. As per the latest reports, the second game of the series, which was originally slated to be played in Colombo, may now be moved to Galle because of the current turmoil in the capital city. The second Test may be moved to Galle because of logistical concerns that might arise due to instability in the country, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has not yet provided any official confirmation on the matter. There have been no reports of a cricket match or any sporting event in Sri Lanka being interrupted because of the ongoing protests. The Sri Lanka-Australia T20I and ODI series was played in Colombo, where thousands of spectators watched the games peacefully. It seems very likely that Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play their second Test match in Colombo, as originally scheduled.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst political and economic crisis in recent decades with prices of essential goods skyrocketing and top leadership resigning as a result of that. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to resign from the top post and flee the country after protesters stormed his official residence last week to demand his ouster. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also resigned and is currently serving as the acting president until Rajapaksa's successor is elected.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

As far as the ongoing Test is concerned, Pakistan are currently trailing by 198 runs at stumps on Day 1. The Babar Azam-led side has scored 24 runs for the loss of two wickets. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have been dismissed for 13 and 2 runs respectively. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali will resume the batting for Pakistan on Day 2. Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 222 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Dinesh Chandimal top-scored for the home side with 76 off 115 balls. Maheesh Theekshana and Oshada Fernando also contributed with scores of 38 and 35 runs, respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked four wickets for Pakistan in the first innings of the game. Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah picked two wickets each.

Image: pcb.co.pk

