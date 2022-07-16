Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch SL Vs PAK 1st Test?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to face off in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, beginning with the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday. The series is being played after being linked with concerns of cancellation, due to the ongoing situation of emergency in the island nation. Sri Lanka is currently undergoing one of the biggest political and economic crisis in its history.

Meanwhile, Pakistan head into the series after losing 1-0 to Australia in their last Test assignment. On the other hand, the home side will face Pakistan after drawing their two-match Test series against Australia 1-1, which concluded earlier this month. Sri Lanka’s massive win by an innings and 39 runs in the 2nd Test against the Aussies, made the team reach the no. 3 spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings for the 2021-23 cycle.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test being played?

The 1st Test match of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 is scheduled to be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

When will the SL vs PAK, 1st Test begin?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match at Galle is scheduled to begin at 10 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of SL vs PAK, 1st Test?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy live action from the Galle Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan by tuning into the live telecast by Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test?

Interested cricket fans in India can also view the live streaming of the SL vs PAK 1st Test, by tuning into the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Team News

Sri Lanka’s Predicted Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Matthews, Niroshan Dickwella, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI: Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Key Players

Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 4665 runs in his Test career of 68 matches for Sri Lanka.

Dhananjaya de Silka has scored 2639 runs and picked 31 wickets in his Test career of 43 matches for Sri Lanka so far.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hit 2851 runs in 40 Test matches so far in his career.

Shaheen Afridi has grabbed a total of 95 wickets in 24 Test matches in his young international career.

(Image: @officialslc/Instagram)