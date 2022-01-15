Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe ODI Series: Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Match Timings & More

Sri Lanka will host Zimbabwe in a 3-match ODI series. The first game is scheduled to take place on January 16 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka is all set to host Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled to take place on January 16. The second and third ODI will take place on January 18 and 21 respectively. All three SL vs ZIM matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

While Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, will hope to increase their ICC ranking from ninth place, Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Craig Ervine will fight hard to get the team back into the top 10. Zimbabwe are currently ranked in 14th place and the likes of the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland are all ranked above them.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series between the two teams, here is a look at the live streaming details for the same, the match schedules and timings.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series schedule

Match

 Date Time Location
First ODI

January 16, 2022 (Sunday)

 2:30 PM

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Second ODI  January 18, 2022 (Tuesday) 2:30 PM

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Third ODI  January 21, 2022 (Friday) 2:30 PM

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

SL vs ZIM ODI squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Regis Chakabva, Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and 3 SD/HD channels.

As for the SL vs ZIM live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of all matches from the series can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

