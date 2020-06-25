SSCS Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Quick links:
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) and Mabouya Constrictor (MAC) will lock horns this week in the St Lucia T10 Blast. The SSCS vs MAC live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Their St Lucia T10 Blast 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 25 and will start at 10 PM IST. Both teams will look to start the opening phase of their 2019-20 campaign with a win. Here is our SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team and SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction along with the SSCS vs MAC Dream11 top picks.
Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere.
Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.
Date - Thursday, June 25
Time - 10 PM IST
Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
Here is the SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – D James
All-rounders – C Polius, R Smith, S Mesmain
Batsmen – D Monrose (C), Q Mesmain, C Didier, M Shoulette (VC)
Bowlers – S Severin, Z Edmund, B Tisson
SSCS start as favourites against MAC in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Thursday.
