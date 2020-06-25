SSCS Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) and Mabouya Constrictor (MAC) will lock horns this week in the St Lucia T10 Blast. The SSCS vs MAC live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Their St Lucia T10 Blast 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 25 and will start at 10 PM IST. Both teams will look to start the opening phase of their 2019-20 campaign with a win. Here is our SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team and SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction along with the SSCS vs MAC Dream11 top picks.

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team and match schedule

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction - Soufriere Sulphur City Stars squad

Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere.

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction - Mabouya Constrictor squad

Denzel James, Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Randal Rithal, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund.

SSCS vs MAC top picks and match schedule

Date - Thursday, June 25

Time - 10 PM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction: SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team

Here is the SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – D James

All-rounders – C Polius, R Smith, S Mesmain

Batsmen – D Monrose (C), Q Mesmain, C Didier, M Shoulette (VC)

Bowlers – S Severin, Z Edmund, B Tisson

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction

SSCS start as favourites against MAC in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Thursday.

Please note that the above SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team and SSCS vs MAC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SSCS vs MAC Dream11 team and SSCS vs MAC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

