St Lucia T10 Blast CCP Vs SSCS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) play Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Tuesday, June 23. The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Here are the details regarding where to catch the CCP vs SSCS live scores, CCP vs SSCS live streaming, CCP vs SSCS live match, CCP vs SSCS live telecast in India and other details of the St Lucia T10 Blast.

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs SSCS live match; CCP vs SSCS live scores

-Schedule for St. Lucia T10 Blast in the pic below.



-After that even SL T10 league league starts from 25th June.



All this gonna continue till 7th July when the International fixture of English Test Series starts.



-Now even Pak coming to England for Test & t20's#T10blast https://t.co/YVgIJgjmmH pic.twitter.com/apgXWKUcX9 — The Indian Trader (@TheIndianpunter) June 20, 2020

The CCP vs SSCS live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the CCP vs SSCS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other CCP vs SSCS live streaming details, CCP vs SSCS live scores, CCP vs SSCS live match details and St Lucia T10 updates.

St Lucia T10 Blast schedule

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCP vs SSCS live streaming date: Tuesday, June 23

CCP vs SSCS live streaming time: 10 PM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SSCS live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in St Lucia will be on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday. The forecast also suggests slight showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled St Lucia T10 Blast fixtures on the day.

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs SSCS live scores: Squads for the CCP vs SSCS live match

St Lucia T10 Blast - Choiseul Clay Pots: J Simon, J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose, B Bess and S Laffeuille.

St Lucia T10 Blast - Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: J Sylvester, T Hippoltye, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, Q Mesmain, W Prospere, S Pamphile, B Tisson and K Prospere.

Image courtesy: ICC Twitter