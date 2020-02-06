Union Budget
STA Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

Cricket News

STA vs THU Dream11 Team and Prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming BBL 2019-20 Knockout match on February 6.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
sta vs thu dream11

The Challenger game of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League season will be played between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for February 6 and will start at 2:10 PM IST. 

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

STA vs THU Dream11 Preview 

Melbourne Stars finished the initial double round-robin stage at the top of the points table with 10 wins out of their 14 games. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder stood fifth on the table with six wins from 14 matches and managed to storm into ‘The Challenger’ with a win over Adelaide Strikers in ‘The Knockout’. The winner of the upcoming match will face Sydney Sixers for the BBL title clash on February 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

STA vs THU Dream11 top picks from squads

STA vs THU Dream11: STA Squad

Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell (c), Seb Gotch (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain

STA vs THU Dream11: THU Squad

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (w), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Nathan McAndrew

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

STA vs THU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Peter Handscomb

All-rounder – Glenn Maxwell (c), Arjun Nair

Batsmen – Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (vc)

Bowlers – Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars start off as favourites to win the game.  

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
