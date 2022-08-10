Star NZ Bowler Trent Boult Shockingly Quits Central Contract, Fuels Retirement Rumours

The New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday decided to release Trent Boult from his central contract to allow the pacer to spend more time with his family and also be available to play in domestic leagues around the world. The left-arm fast bowler requested the release after several conversations with NZC. The board in its statement has made it clear that priority will be given to the players that are currently contracted with the board.

Trent Bould contract: New Zealand board issues statement

NZC chief executive David White while speaking about Trent Boult contract said that he had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family.

“We respect Trent’s position. He’s been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we’re sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks.Trent’s made a massive contribution to the BLACKCAPS since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We’re very proud of what he’s achieved.”

Trent Boult set to make move into the next phase of life

Despite not having a central contract Trent Boult is still eligible for selection if and when available. Speaking about his decision to give up the central contract Bolt said, “This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the Blackcaps over the past 12 years."

He further added “Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

The left-arm pacer stressed the fact that he has the desire to represent the nation but felt that time is right for him to make a move to the next phase. He said, “I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection. Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase.”

Trent Boult career

Boult has represented New Zealand in a total of 215 matches across all three formats after debuting against Australia in the 2011 Test victory in Hobart. He is one of only four men to have taken 300 Test wickets for New Zealand, having taken 317 scalps at 27.49 with 10 five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul. He also has 169 ODI wickets and 62 in T20Is. He is currently the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world and is ranked 11th on the Test rankings.