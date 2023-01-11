Starc Ruled Out Of 1st Test As Australia Names 18-man Squad For Test Series Vs India

Cricket Australia announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming four-Test series against India on Wednesday. The Aussies are set to tour India in February & March for a four-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that star pacer Mitchell Starc has been officially ruled out of the first Test in Nagpur due to his injury, but is expected to be fit before the second Test.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the development was confirmed on Wednesday by Australia’s selectors. While he won’t be available for the first Test in Nagpur, which begins on February 9, he is expected to join the squad in the lead-up to the second Test in Delhi. The 32-year-old suffered a finger tendon injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

He was then ruled out the third and final Test in Sydney, which ended up being a draw. Alongside Starc, Cameron Green is also recovering from a broken finger and as per Cricket Australia, the star allrounder will travel with the squad ahead of the first Test. Here’s a look at Australia’s 18-man squad for the four-match Test series against India.

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

