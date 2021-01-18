Steve Smith Comments On Starc's Hamstring Injury, Thinks He Will Be 'good To Go' On Day 5

Australian team seem to find themselves in a spot of bother over the fitness of Mitchell Starc as the pacer was seen grabbing his right hamstring after he bowled his first over against India on Day 4 of the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

However, his team-mate Steve Smith has called the tall pacer 'tough' and is hopeful that the left-arm fast bowler will be alright to take the field on Tuesday i.e. the final day of the ongoing contest.

'He's tough': Steve Smith

"I am not sure, to be honest. I saw the same thing walking back, he was grabbing at his right hamstring I think it was, so I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff. One thing I know about Mitchell Starc is he's tough and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he'll be hopefully good to go tomorrow," said Steve Smith at the virtual press conference after the close of play on day four.

Who will have the last laugh on Day 5?

The visitors will need to do the unthinkable like they had done in the previous game at the SCG in order to ensure that the contest ends in a stalemate and end up securing the Test series.

Chasing a stiff target of 328 runs, India finished Day 4 at 4/0 and they will have their task cut out on the final day (Tuesday) to survive the remaining three sessions against a formidable Australian bowling line-up.

The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

If Paine & Co. succeed in coming out on top at the Gabba, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will change hands for the first time after the 2016/17 season.

