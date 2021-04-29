Steve Smith Diet: DC Batting Star's Unusual Food Habits That Keep Him Fit Revealed

When talking about the modern-day legends of cricket, there is one player that is sure to make the ranks, no matter the format. This player, of course, is former Australian skipper, Steve Smith. Currently a part of the Delhi Capitals team 2021, Steve Smith's dismissal from the Rajasthan Royals and his fairly lacklustre form at the tournament have led to many questions about his fitness and place in the shortest format of the game. As he looks to prove his detractors wrong, here is a look at the Aussie's diet and fitness plans that keeps him ticking.

Steve Smith diet

While there is no specific information on the Steve Smith diet, it is believed that the 31-year-old, like most athletes, eats a protein-rich diet. Along with being of the best players of this generation, Smith is undoubtedly also one of the fittest players currently playing the game. Be it in the field or between the wickets, the Aussie can be relied upon for his speed, endurance and agility. According to an old 2017 interview from Australia's tour of India, Smith's regular breakfast consists of tea or coffee, fresh orange juice, eggs and cereals, with some protein added in through lunch and dinner alongwith low-fat yoghurt, cottage cheese, rice, fruit and chicken sandwich.

Smith has also talked about his attempts to eat more fresh and organic food to help him stay fit and to help his recovery rates. Unlike other sportspersons, there is no report of Smith following any particularly crazy diet plans, rather, it seems that the DC batter prefers to stick to a normal balanced diet, with some cheat days thrown in. With the launch of the 'Steve Smith Cricket Academy' on YouTube, fans can now get diet and fitness lessons directly from the master batsmen as well.

