World No 1 Test batsmen Steve Smith has been in exceptional form ever since he made his return to the national side. A few months ago, Smith scored 774 runs across four Ashes Tests and reclaimed his peak position. He had lost it during his one-year ban from international cricket. The right-hander has garnered much recognition for his batting skills and is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

“Steve Smith different from other greats of the game” – Wasim Akram

Among his many admirers, Steve Smith has also received recognition from retired Pakistani legend Wasim Akram. While speaking with an Australian daily, Wasim Akram described Smith as someone who is very different from the batsman he used to bowl to. Talking about his unique batting style, Akram added that Smith sometimes stands outside the off stump, sometimes he stands on the middle stump and sometimes he stands on the leg stump. He also advised the bowlers to not ‘follow’ Smith’s stance and rather concentrate on where they want to bowl to him instead.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is currently representing Australia in the ongoing opening Test match of the two-match series against Pakistan. Earlier, the Pakistan team lost the three-match T20I series to the hosts 2-0. The first Test started today at The Gabba in Brisbane and Pakistan were all out for 240 in their first-innings before stumps on Day 1. With the opening Test, Pakistan also launched their campaign in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

