Steve Smith Expects Australia To Be Tested On These Three Factors During Subcontinent Tour

After missing out on qualification for the recently held World Test Championship final Steve Smith had indicated that Australia's test team will be facing uncertain scenarios as they look set to battle the nightmares of the away schedule in the new World Test Championship (WTC) period. As per the report published by Cricket.com.au Australia are scheduled to play 18 Tests from August 2021 to June 2023 window. The majority of those (10) Tets matches will be played at home, while the other eight are all set to be on the subcontinent. The matches include with two-match series in Pakistan and Sri Lanka next year, and a four-match series against India likely to be held in early 2023.

Steve Smith shares limelight on the sub-continent tour

While speaking to the website Smith said that Australia will be put to the test 'physically, mentally, and emotionally. He said, "I've had a look at the Future Tours Programme and it's pretty hectic, so there's plenty to look forward to, obviously including the Ashes and then tours to the subcontinent which, particularly in Test cricket, they challenge you physically, mentally and emotionally". He further added, "They're great tours to be involved in and really test you as a player. I'm certainly looking forward to those.

WTC is a pretty cool concept: Steve Smith

The Tim Paine-led side missed out on WTC final qualification due to an over-rate penalty in last summer's second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. Speaking about the WTC concept and missing out on the final the 32-year-old said "I think (the WTC) is a pretty cool concept – to have more relevance in every game you play, I think is great. We were obviously very disappointed not to be (in the final), and over the last couple of years we talked about it being our focus of where we wanted to get to, but we fell short. He further said that the test team has some work to do to stand a chance of qualifying for the next WTC final.

Steve Smith could miss T20 World Cup to play Ashes

Steve Smith is currently recovering from his elbow injury and is not travelling to West Indies with the white ball squad. Recently the cricketer in his interview to Cricket.com.au opened up about missing on T20 World Cup and giving priority to the Ashes series. “I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure. But from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal – to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in."

Image: AP