Steve Smith Follows MS Dhoni In Buying Properties Across Australia At Stunning Prices

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has cemented a place in his national team's star-studded batting order with his superlative performances with the bat over the years. The prolific run-scorer has earned a number of top honours already in his career but has shown no signs of stopping down. The champion batter rings in his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, June 2. On the right-hander's birthday, here we reveal how the player has taken a cue from MS Dhoni when it comes to investing in real estate.

Apart from pocketing a handsome salary from Cricket Australia for his international cricketing assignments, the renowned batsman also has a lucrative contract in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, his association with multiple brands makes him one of the wealthiest cricketers of Australia. The player has actively made smart investments in real estate with the money earned through the aforementioned sources.

Steve Smith purchased a swanky two-bedroom apartment in 2011 for around INR 12.80 crore. He has believed to have sold the property according to the latest reports from the Australian media. Moreover, according to a report by Daily Mail UK, the ex-Australia skipper also have invested in properties in Balmain, Birchgrove, Sans Souci and Marrickville. Apart from Smith, several cricketers have put their money in high-profile properties, and MS Dhoni is a prime example of the same. The batsman purchased a new apartment in Vaucluse, Sydney. The house is said to have cost Smith well over INR 48 crore.

According to thesportsrush.com, the Steve Smith net worth stands at approximately INR 175 crores. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active Australian cricket player as well as for his commitments to New South Wales as an Australian domestic cricketer. As one of the leading cricketers of his time, Smith is a part of multiple franchises in T20 cricket, including the BBL and IPL. Steve Smith's IPL 2021 price was a modest INR 2.20 crore. However, Smith has pocketed over INR 47 crore over the years just from his participation in the Indian cash-rich league.

