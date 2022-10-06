Steve Smith Hopeful Of Playing In World Cup Despite Being Left Out For 1st AUS Vs WI T20I

Even though former Australian captain Steve Smith was not named in the playing 11 for the first T20I against the West Indies, the 33-year-old is yet hopeful of playing for his country in the upcoming World Cup. Smith feels that his style of play is suited to Australian wickets, where the showpiece event is taking place.

Steve Smith hopeful of playing in T20 World Cup

After being left out of the first Australia vs West Indies T20I, Steve Smith said (as quoted by Cricket Australia), "For me, I'm not as strong and powerful as some of the other guys. But some wickets entail just good smarts and punching the ball and timing the ball really well, particularly in Australia with big grounds, running hard between the wickets, that kind of thing."

When it came to his style of play, Smith added, "Just having that more attacking mindset rather than, when I was playing that kind of (Mr Fix-It) role, I was probably in a more defensive frame of mind and almost trying to bat through without taking the game on as much. But just having the license to go out and just play the way I want to play, and the situation that's in front of me, I think that's the way I play best. For me, I'm not as strong and powerful as some of the other guys."

Despite Smith not featuring in the first T20I against the West Indies, Australia went on to win the nail-biting match with three wickets to spare in the final over. Since T20I is deemed as a format that requires more power hitters, it seems that Smith has fallen down the pecking order with the likes of Tim David and Cameron Green now getting the nod ahead of him.

The 33-year-old will now hope to feature in the second Australia vs West Indies T20I to show the selectors that he still has what it takes to help the team in the upcoming World Cup.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.