Steve Smith Picks Two Of Sachin Tendulkar's Cricketing Shots That He Enjoyed Watching

Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith has said that he used to enjoy watching cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive and on-drive. The straight drive used to be Sachin's trademark cricketing shot during his playing days and fans says it was a delight to watch as the shots were perfectly executed from the middle of the bat.

'Sublime'

It so happened that during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a passionate cricket fan had asked Smith about his opinion on the Master Blaster to which the number three batsman replied by saying that he loved watching two of the Little Master's amazing cricketing shots.

“Used to love Sachin bat, especially when he used to hit the ball down the ground, his straight drive and on-drive used to be sublime, they were great to watch", said the top-ranked Test batsman.

Steven Smith will next be seen in action during the upcoming all-format bilateral series against India that gets underway this Friday i.e. November 27. The tour will kick off with the One Day International series. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

However, Team India will have to play out of their skins in the longest format and try to get the former Aussie skipper's number cheaply throughout the series if they are to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Can Indian bowlers keep Steve Smith quiet?

Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation and is currently the top-ranked batsman in red-ball cricket. He is known for his unorthodox but effective style of batting. The elegant batsman has succeeded in rediscovering his rhythm in the longest format ever since his return to the game after that infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018 that shocked the cricket world.

Nonetheless, he made a huge statement on his comeback where he scored over 700 runs in Ashes 2019 in England where he had received a hostile reception from the English crowd. At the same time, he also dethroned Indian skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the 'Numero Uno' spot in ICC Test Rankings.

After a disappointing Dream11 IPL 2020, Steven would be hoping to make his bat do the talking in the four-match series by taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

