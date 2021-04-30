Steve Smith Trend On Friday Morning On Twitter Confuses Netizens; Here Is Why

This week, cricket and NFL fans had a confusing yet amusing time on social media. Steve Smith, the NFL player and the cricket icon, both trended on Twitter at the same time – both for completely different reasons. Some fans only aware of one player remained slightly confused, surprised that some other athlete of the same name was trending at the same time. The cricketer is currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while the NFL icon who played in the league for 16 seasons.

Here's why both Steve Smiths were trending on social media

Why was the retired NFL star trending?

‘U’ just got to love how Steve Smith SR always represents UTAH on the big stagesâ€¼ï¸ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/wc1ZCGo6C3 — Ute Fan Faithful (@UteFanFaithful) April 30, 2021

Recently, Smith – working as an NFL Network analyst – took a dig at BYU QB Zach Wilson. On Thursday, he was on the NFL Network, giving a preview of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson – projected to be the No. 2 – was indeed selected by the New York Jets for the 2021 NFL Draft Round One.

However, during the preview, the retired Carolina Panthers star was asked about Wilson, and what he thought about the BYU quarterback. “As a Utah alum and seeing Zach Wilson lose multiple times against Utah,” Smith said, donning a Utah Utes hat and red jacket. “I think he has a great opportunity to continue that losing streak – back when he was at BYU – with the Jets.”

Wilson, who started two games vs Smith's team, was not able to beat the Utes. The Steve Smith NFL match and player views are considered to be highly influential.

Steve Smith IPL 2021: Why was Steve Smith the cricketer trending?

100 IPL games

50 catches



Steve Smith - An underrated but excellent fielder ðŸ‘#IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/YpeqEIGQyu — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 29, 2021

The Australian cricketer was trending over the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The catch showcasing Smith's impeccable fielding came during the 11th over's second ball, where Eoin Morgan tried to hit an off-break bowled by KKR's Lalit Yadav. However, Morgan's connection did no give the result he desired. Steve Smith, who ended up reaching in time, executed an exceptional outfield catch. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 price is INR 2.2 crore.

Steve Smith cricketer net worth

As per thesportsrush.com, the Australian icon is worth AU$31 million (â‚¹175 crores). He has been playing cricket for years, which makes up a large chunk of his earnings. According to reports, he also receives a salary from New South Wales for his Australian domestic cricket commitments. That being said, he has signed endorsement deals with brands like Sanittarium and Commonwealth Bank. He even owns a house in Vaucluse, Sydney, which is worth AU$6.6 million (â‚¹37 crores).

Steve Smith NFL player net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith is worth $10 million. He made most of his wealth with the NFL, last having signed a three-year, $10,500,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens. As per Spotrac, he earned $81,040,745 over the span of 16 seasons.

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith cricketer net worth and Steve Smith NFL player net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

