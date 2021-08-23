Steve Smith's Doppelganger In Afghanistan Carrying Toddler Catches Netizens' Eye

As Afghanistan continues to reel under chaos ever since the Taliban takeover, thousands are still waiting for the evacuation process to save themselves from the autocratic rule under the insurgent group. To ensure smooth evacuation of the people from the war-torn nation, United States Army has secured the Kabul airport.

Amidst the chaotic situation in Kabul, a picture of a US Army personnel carrying a toddler has intrigued the netizens on social media. Netizens are claiming that the US Army personnel is Australia's former skipper Steve Smith's lookalike. As a result, the picture of Steve Smith's doppelganger has gone viral on social media.

Netizens react to Steve Smith's lookalike

When, so called 'Superpower', USA took their feet back. Then this guy, from Australia, came as an one man-army and rescued many lives in Afghanistan.



Steve Smith, an inspiration for everyone, take a bow. #TalibanDestroyingAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/VOan46KkSi — Expert Bhaiya (@ExpertBhaiya) August 21, 2021

Is that Steve Smith ? pic.twitter.com/W1K02u1y7s — 71st Century (@hrishikesh__j27) August 21, 2021

Steve smith playing against taliban in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/rYVm47S3rR — Babaji (@Who_Babaji) August 22, 2021

steve smith may skip #IPL2021 due to his service in Afghanistan...massive respect for him #AfganistanBurning pic.twitter.com/B88jnlgict — Shreyas Sinha (@ShreyasSinha22) August 21, 2021

Afghan Woman Hands Over Her Toddler To US Troops

Earlier, a heart-wrenching video from Kabul came forward where a mother was seen handing over her baby to US troops who were conducting the evacuation process in Kabul. The US security personnel were seen taking the baby with one hand amidst wires into the secure area and passing it on to a colleague.

On Saturday, August 21, US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby revealed that the parents had urged the US Marines to take the baby to a hospital, which was located within the Kabul Airport premises after reported illness. The toddler has been successfully treated and reunited with his family.

Last week, civilians were captured clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster. Two Afghans including a youth footballer lost their lives during the incident after falling from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

On August 15, the Taliban surrounded the capital city of Kabul from all corners and forced the Afghanistan government to surrender. After surrendering, President Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled to an undisclosed place. Later, it was revealed that he was in the United Arab Emirates, and in an exclusive video message issued from the Middle East country, the President said that he was still in contact with the leader and monitoring the situation in Afghanistan.

In Ashraf Ghani's absence, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter)