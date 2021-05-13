Steve Waugh Picks 'trump Card' For England In Ashes: 'He Reminded Me Of Curtly Ambrose'

Australia's former skipper Steve Waugh has lauded England's spearhead Jofra Archer and has compared him with West Indies' legendary pacer Curtly Ambrose. Steve Waugh also called Archer 'Trump Card' for the England Cricket Team keeping in mind the upcoming Ashes series in which Australia will take on England. Jofra Archer has been out of action after he was ruled out of the India-England series.

Speaking to the Road To The Ashes podcast, Waugh compared Archer with Curtly Ambrose and said, “The first time I saw him [Archer] I thought he looked very similar to the first time I saw [West Indies great] Curtly Ambrose, in that he has the ability to lift an extra gear and he can make things happen quickly. So, for me, he really is a trump card for England’s chances in Australia. I think the key player is Jofra Archer."

''He’s something different and will enjoy the pace and bounce of the Australian wickets and is potentially a world-class bowler," added Waugh.

The former Australian skipper also highlighted the problem in the batting line-up of both England and Australia ahead of the Ashes 2021. "Both batting orders have been a bit brittle over the last six to 12 months and England – like Australia – need to get 600 runs on the board across both innings and then both teams are capable of bowling the opposition out twice, so it’s really up to the batters to lay the platform," Steve Waugh said.

Jofra Archer has emerged as one of the vital cogs of the England Cricket Team. The presence of Archer has bolstered the English line-up in which pacers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad are already present. The 26-years old right-arm pacer is known to bowl in fiery speed and the pacer had already haunted the Australian cricket team in the past. Archer has played 13 international test cricket in which he has got 42 wickets with an economy rate of 3.0.

Ashes 2021-22 Finale Will Not Take Place At The Iconic SCG

England is bracing up to lock horns yet again in the all-important Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia which is scheduled for later this year. Now, it has been revealed that the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will not host the finale of the Ashes. Going by the reports of The Age, Perth will host this summer’s Ashes series finale instead of Sydney as part of a schedule shake-up for a jam-packed 2021-22 men’s international season. Melbourne and Sydney will retain their traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s slots.

(Image Credits: Instagram-Stevewaugh/PTI)