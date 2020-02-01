STR Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The knockout game of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League season will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 and will start at 2:10 PM IST.

STR vs THU Dream11 Preview

Adelaide Strikers finished the first round of the tournament at the third position on the points table while Sydney Thunder stood fifth. The winner of the upcoming match-up will then face Melbourne Stars in an all-important ‘Challenger’ clash on February 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The winner of the challenger will then proceed through to the final showdown against Sydney Sixers on February 8.

STR vs THU Dream11 Squads

STR vs THU Dream11: STR Squad

Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (w), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Liam O Connor

STR vs THU Dream11: THU Squad

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Jay Lenton (w), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, Nathan McAndrew

STR vs THU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey (C)

All-rounders – Daniel Sams, Matthew Short

Batsmen – Travis Head, Usman Khawaja (VC), Alex Hales, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt

Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Brendan Doggett

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

