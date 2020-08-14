Stuart Broad's Perfect Line & Length Beats The Defence Of A Well-set Babar Azam; Watch

Stuart Broad accounted for Babar Azam of a brilliant piece of bowling just when it looked like the batting sensation would single-handedly take Pakistan to a formidable total on Day 2 of the second Test match at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. The visitors had resumed the day (after a long rain delay) at 126/5 and they needed something special from Babar to post a huge first-innings total and even though he tried his level best, Broad got the better of him when he was just three runs short of a well-deserved half-century.

Babar outclassed by Broad's perfect line and length

This happened in the 64th over of Pakistan's first innings. On the fourth delivery, the veteran pacer bowled a perfect line and length. It was a good length delivery as the ball moved away while getting close to the bat and Azam who looked to either offer a defensive shot or attempted a cover-drive made an absolute mess while judging the ball correctly as it took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of Jos Buttler who made no mistake behind the stumps.

The video of this dismissal was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle.



Can Pakistan get to 300?

Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali won a vital toss for the second straight time and decided to bat first on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses. However, the Pak batsmen failed to apply themselves as the English bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. Opener Abid Ali made batting look somewhat easy before he was dismissed for a well-set 60.

Apart from skipper Azhar Ali (20), and, Babar Azam (47) (also including Mohammad Rizwan) none of the batsmen could get to double figures. The visitors are currently in a spot of bother at 223/9 as the play has been suspended due to rain. However, they will be relieved that wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is still out in the middle and is unbeaten on 60.

READ: Mohammad Kaif Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Six Off Akhtar In World Cup 2003

(Image Courtesy: AP)