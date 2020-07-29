Stuart Broad Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar, Fans On Twitter For 500 Test Wickets Feat

England pacer Stuart Broad has been his team's bowling mainstay in the purest format of the game for more than a decade. On Tuesday, during the final day of the series decider of the three-match Test series between England and West Indies, Stuart Broad reached a milestone which many can only dream of. The right-arm pacer became the seventh bowler in the world to grab 500 wickets in Test cricket as he joined his new-ball partner James Anderson in the elite list.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: David Warner says England should've never dropped a 'world-class' bowler like Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad 500 wickets: Twitter congratulates England pacer on grabbing 500 Test wickets

Stuart Broad achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite in what was his 140th Test appearance. Incidentally, James Anderson's 500th wicket was also Kraig Brathwaite. Besides Broad, Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

Stuart Broad managed to bag his 500th wicket in the 14th over of Windies' second innings. On the third ball of that over, the lanky pacer had bowled a full delivery outside off stump which kept low after pitching. Brathwaite looked to defend the ball but was rapped on the pads as the hosts started appealing straightaway.

The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as the replays showed that the ball would have hit the wickets. There were no heated or aggressive celebrations from Stuart Broad as all he did was raise both his arms in delight.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad 10-for leads England to test series win over West Indies

Twitter was full of congratulatory messages for Stuart Broad as fans lauded the champion player for achieving the coveted feat. Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also took to Twitter to wish the England pacer. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win.



And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/LGRKWBYOSh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2020

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020

500 Test wickets for Stuart Broad.



In 2007, he was hit for 6 sixes by Yuvraj in a T20I match and 13 years later, he has completed 500 wicket landmark in Test.



Take a bow, Broad. #Stuartbroad pic.twitter.com/oYZdPrhNVs pic.twitter.com/gbtEXy93qs — Sahil (@Sahil84787388) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: 'Extremely skillful': Aakash Chopra lauds Broad as he completes his 500th Test scalp

Into The 500 Club 😍



Two hatricks, 8-15 vs The Aussies and ten wickets taken against The Windies..



Not to mention runs with the bat 💙👏



Stuart Broad; form is temporary, class is permanent! #ENGvWIN #StuartBroad #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/ktis9nbeix — Smithy 🍻⚽️🔥 (@joesmith2610) July 28, 2020

From being a Clueless guy in Durban, 2007 to taking 500 wickets in 2020, @StuartBroad8 the Nottingham lad has come a long way!!!!

Cheers to 500 and many many more to come. #StuartBroad #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/QuTQyV85s1 — Aakash (@Aakashhh_011) July 28, 2020

From being brutally vilified for the six 6's from Yuvraj Singh to the great milestone of 500 test wickets, Stuart Broad has shown how to become the boss in 'Test Cricket' while minding one's own business. (1/2) #Stuartbroad pic.twitter.com/bEnp0udu6P — Parth shah #StayHome#StaySafe (@pns251092) July 28, 2020

A long journey for stuart broad. From getting smashed six 6s to taking 500 th test wickets seventh person to achieve this trademark @StuartBroad8 #ENGvWI #Stuartbroad #achievement pic.twitter.com/QoAuWoZ52X — Prem Modi (PM) (@prem84568353) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, England won the first international cricket series to be played in four months when they beat the West Indies in the series-deciding third test by 269 runs on the last day Tuesday at Old Trafford. England snatched the #RaiseTheBat bio-secure series 2-1 after losing the first Test by 113 runs in Southampton. The West Indies, resuming the fifth and last day on 10-2, had a tall order to bat out the day to force a series-saving draw as any hopes of making 399 to win were long gone. The weather wasn't going to save the tourists, either, though play stopped due to rain thrice.

The visitors lost three wickets in the morning session and the rest within 90 minutes after lunch to be all out for 129. Fast bowler Stuart Broad's first wicket of the day made him the 7th man in test history to claim 500 Test wickets. The series-winning last wicket gave Stuart Broad 4-36 in the innings and 10 for the match, his first 10-for since 2013.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad, James Anderson have nearly same bowling average when taking 500th Test scalp

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER