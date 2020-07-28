Stuart Broad Picks Up 500th Test Scalp As England Close In On Series Win Against Windies

It seems that Stuart Broad can do nothing wrong in this Test match. He scored a quickfire half-century that helped England get to 369 and then contributed with the ball in hand as he registered a six-wicket haul to bundle out the Windies cheaply for 197. Now, he has picked up his 500th Test scalp to join his good friend and new-ball partner James Anderson in the elite list.

Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

The moment of glory

It happened in the 14th over of Windies' second innings. On the third ball of that over, the tall pacer had bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump as it kept low after pitching. Brathwaite looked to defend the ball but was rapped on the pads as the hosts started appealing straightaway. The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as the replays showed that the ball would have hit the wickets. There were no heated or aggressive celebrations from Stuart as all he did was raise both his arms in delight.

Co-incidentally, Broad's new-ball partner Anderson had also accounted for Kraig Brathwaite to complete 500 Test wickets three years ago.