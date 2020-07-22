Sudeep Tyagi Reveals Why Legendary Stumper MS Dhoni's Cricketing Mind Is 'unmatched'

Sudeep Tyagi has revealed that there is no match to MS Dhoni's cricketing mind. MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has also led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively.

'There is no match to Dhoni’s cricketing mind': Sudeep Tyagi

“There is no match to Dhoni’s cricketing mind. From the beginning, he used to think differently. Previous captains like Dada (Sourav Ganguly), Dravid, Anil Bhai (Anil Kumble) everybody had their own style of going about with things. But, Dhoni had a different genre altogether,” said Tyagi while interacting with sports presenter Dr. Yash Kashikar on his Instagram Live show ‘Say Yash To Sports’. “He used to think out of the box and the first time I got a chance to play under him in 2009, I knew he thought differently from others. It always felt like he will become a very successful captain in the future which he eventually did,” the former pacer added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Mahi was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse. MSD has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it has been learned that the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in UAE from September 26 to November 7 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the government's permission for the same.

