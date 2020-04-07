Sunil Gavaskar Contributes To Coronavirus Fight With ₹59 Lakh Donation: Report

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar recently donated an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the rising threat of coronavirus in India. With his donation, the cricketer-turned commentator became the latest entrant from the cricketing fraternity to make a contribution towards the cause. While the ex-cricketer did not himself revealed the donated amount, a source close to him revealed the information through a tweet.

India lockdown: Sunil Gavaskar joins fight against coronavirus

Amidst the India lockdown, Sunil Gavaskar recently joined the fight against coronavirus pandemic that has reportedly claimed more than 100 lives already in the country. While the amount was not disclosed by Gavaskar himself, former Mumbai skipper Amol Muzumdar took to Twitter and mentioned the numbers while expressing his gratitude towards the legendary cricketer in his tweet. According to Amol Muzumdar's tweet on Tuesday, Sunil Gavaskar donated ₹35 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and ₹24 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

India lockdown: Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar among cricketers against coronavirus

Through his donation, Sunil Gavaskar joined the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among several other Indian sporting personalities to have made their contribution in a fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Even former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir earlier made donations to the PM Cares Fund in order to lend a helping hand in combating the coronavirus crisis. Among cricketers from the Indian women’s team, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and 16-year old Richa Ghosh also played major parts in helping Indian citizens tackle the coronavirus crisis.

In Maharashtra, Gavaskar's contribution amongst those sportspersons whose amounts were revealed, is second to that of Rohit Sharma, who confirmed his donation worth ₹80 lakh recently. After Gavaskar, it is Sachin Tendulkar who contributed the most with ₹50 lakh.

