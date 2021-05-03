Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise On Shikhar Dhawan, Says 'he's Playing Like Million Bucks'

Former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Delhi Capitals (DC) opener, Shikhar Dhawan, for showing consistency in the tournament, adding "he is looking like a million bucks". Gavaskar heaped praise on the Delhi batsman for carrying his form forward and not taking it easy at all. Gavaskar, while presenting on Star Sports, said that Dhawan has managed to carry his good form forward and that he has not taken it for granted. The former Indian skipper said that Dhawan is not trying to do anything different as some of the shots that he has been playing in the league are classic textbook shots.

"He has been in tremendous form right from the beginning of the tournament. he has carried his form forward and has not taken it for granted at all. Sometimes batsmen take it easy and get into bad habits. But he hasn't got into any. Look at the way he is playing some of those shots. He hasn't tried to do anything different. There are the shots that he can play in any form of the game, even in Test cricket. He is looking like a million bucks," Gavaskar said while talking on Star Sports, IPL's official broadcaster in India.

Dhawan is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, contributing something with the bat in every game for Delhi. Last year, Dhawan was amongst the top run-getters in the tournament, only behind Orange Cap holder KL Rahul. So far in the tournament, Dhawan has scored 380 runs in 8 matches at an average of 54.28. With his consistent performances, Dhawan has definitely cemented his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup that is slated to happen this year in November.

DC vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals won the match by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. After winning the toss and deciding to field first, DC bowlers managed to restrict a baffled Punjab Kings under 170, which made it easy for their batters to go out and express themselves freely as the target was not so high to chase down. Punjab Kings had come into the game on the back of the loss of their star skipper KL Rahul. However, stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal took the responsibility on his shoulders and helped his side post a respectable total at a time when most of his teammates were falling like the house of cards at the other end.

Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten 99 off just 58 balls, including 4 sixes and 8 boundaries. Dawid Malan, the world's no. 1 T20 batsman, who made his debut for Punjab last night in place of Nicholas Pooran, remained the second-highest run-scorer for his side as he hit 26 off 26 balls. Gayle and Prabhsimran Singh made 13 and 12 runs respectively. No other batsman from the Punjab side was able to cross the double-digit mark and the innings finished at 166/6.

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw provided a solid start, as usual, scoring 60 runs in the powerplay. Shaw hit 39 off just 22 balls before he was dismissed by Harpreet Brar. Steve Smith played his part and scored 24 off 22 before being dismissed by Riley Meredith. DC skipper Rishabh Pant came in but couldn't finish the game as he was bowled out for just 14 runs. Shikhar Dhawan with his incredible 69 not-out ended it for Delhi alongside teammate Shimron Hetmyer, who came in and smashed two back-to-back maximums to close it as quickly as possible.

