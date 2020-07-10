Sunil Gavaskar Turns 71: West Indian Rapper Pays Tribute To His 1971 Series; Watch Video

Sunil Gavaskar is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen India has ever produced. The former Indian cricket captain went on to have an illustrious career with the national side and has several records to his name. The way Sunil Gavaskar broke into the Indian team is a story in itself, with the player having one of the most memorable series debuts in international cricket. The debut series played by Sunil Gavaskar in 1971 was so special that it prompted Trinidad Calypso singer Willard Harris, also known as Lord Relator, to compose a song as a tribute.

Sunil Gavaskar birthday: The player broke several records in his debut series against West Indies in 1971

Sunil Gavaskar made his debut for India on March 6, 1971 against West Indies. The Sunil Gavaskar age at that time was just 22. In his debut series, the opening batsman amassed 774 runs which remains a record to this date when it comes to the most runs being scored in a debut series by any batsmen. In his debut series, the Sunil Gavaskar centuries notched up several records. The batsman became the second player after Doug Walters to score a hundred and a double hundred in the same match. Another Gavaskar centuries record made him the first Indian to score four centuries in one Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar birthday: The special series played by the batsman resulted in a Gavaskar song being composed after him

The Gavaskar centuries record and the debut series played by the batsman was so iconic, that he even has an entire song composed on it. The song was composed singer Lord Relator of Trinidad, honouring the debut series by Sunil Gavaskar. The song featured the chorus “Just like a wall, we couldn’t out Gavaskar at all.” The song composed in honour of Sunil Gavaskar is called a Calypso, which in cricket refers to a blend of music and poetry. You can check out the iconic Gavaskar song here.

The Sunil Gavaskar song has iconic lyrics

The Sunil Gavaskar song itself has a chirpy beat and is perfect for singing along. The Gavaskar song recites all that went down during the 1971 series. One of the reasons why the Sunil Gavaskar song stands out is because of how effortlessly it incorporates several long Indian names. The song is like an audible memory of Sunil Gavaskar’s debut series, with it beginning by describing the weather of the first game.

The Gavaskar song also talks about how the Indian players beat the West Indies while also narrating several key moments from the series. The composer of the song Williard Harris, also known as Lord Realtor, even once claimed that composing the song was easy as he is a cricket fan.

