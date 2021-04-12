Sunil Gavaskar Upset At Indian Cricket's Fielding Approach As Mayank Agarwal Drops Sitter

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) got underway on Friday. In just one week since its commencement, the lucrative league has treated the cricketing community with some sensational cricket. While the batting and bowling aspects in the tournament so far have been spectacular, it's the below-par fielding that has been a constant subject of discussion. All the games that have taken place still now have seen players dropping catches, especially regulation takes.

The Match 4 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was another game where fans witnessed a number of dropped catches. On one occasion, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating during the RR vs PBKS game, was extremely disappointed after Mayank Agarwal dropped a straightforward catch. The Indian veteran lashed out at Indian cricket's fielding attitude.

It all happened on the third ball of the ninth over bowled by Riley Meredith. Sanju Samson hit the ball straight and that's when experienced Mayank Agrawal and youngster Shahrukh Khan both went for the catch which almost resulted in a nasty collision. While the catch was dropped by Mayank Agarwal, a run was also given away.

Sunil Gavaskar was displeased with the Punjab players fielding efforts as he lashed out at them for not calling for the catch. The former cricketer questioned Indian fielding standards by asking what are school coaches doing and why can't players be trained to communicate with each other. Gavaskar reckoned that the fielder that is closer to the catch has got to say 'mine'. However, according to Gavaskar, Indian fielders rather say 'yours' as nobody wants to own a wicket-taking opportunity.

Chasing a gigantic 222, Rajasthan were languishing at 70/3 after 7.3 overs with their prominent batsmen back in the hut. However, skipper Sanju Samson held one end and kept the innings going. At the time of publishing this article, Rajasthan's scoreboard read 174/4 after 16 overs with Samson batting on 83. The Men in Pink need 36 runs off the final 17 balls whereas Punjab are desperately searching for a breakthrough.

