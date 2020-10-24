Sunil Narine Tears Apart Delhi Bowlers With A 32-ball 64; Netizens Say, 'Back With A Bang'

Returning after a two-match break after being called out for suspect action, Sunil Narine set the Abu Dhabi stadium ablaze with his fiery 32-ball 64 against Delhi on Saturday. Narine, who has failed to go big with the bat this season, was promoted above skipper Eoin Morgan to push the scoring rate after Dinesh Karthik fell. Without wasting any time, the West Indies bowling all-rounder took the Delhi bowlers to cleaners smacking them all across the park.

Coming back into the playing XI, Sunil Narine has made his presence felt as the franchise continues to fight for the fourth spot in the race to Qualifiers. Here's how netizens reacted to his blistering attack against Delhi:

Sunil Narine is just a fantastic performer. He's standing up for his team even when everything is against him, with his lesser skill. — Hriday299 (@hriday1983) October 24, 2020

NARAYAN NARAYAN.

Sunil Narine is playing on a different pitch against a different attack. The move to send him ahead of Morgan has worked wonders for @KKRiders #IPL2020 #DCvKKR . — Karan (@KaranChoksi6) October 24, 2020

It’s so good to see “Fallen Angels” coming to the party, finally.

Both Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine are in the top gear.

Keep going KKR! — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) October 24, 2020

Sunil Narine is back with a Bang. 50 of Just 24 Balls. Keep them coming Lad.#KKR #IPL2020 — Sagar Gala (@sagargala1234) October 24, 2020

While Narine continued to smack Delhi from one end, Nitish Rana ensured a double attack as he consistently smashed boundaries from the other end. The duo also brought up their 100-run partnership before the Caribbean all-rounder fell to Rabada.

Sunil Narine cleared by suspect bowling committee

Kolkata's West Indian spinner Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League's suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week. Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team's clash against Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to be barred from bowling in the league. But, in a relief for the player as well as for his franchise, the IPL committee found his bowling action to be clean.

"Sunil Narine has been cleared by the IPL's suspect bowling action committee," the IPL said in a statement. After being reported, Narine was placed on the IPL warning list. Kolkata requested for an official assessment of Narine's action from the specific committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles.

