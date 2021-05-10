Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner COVID Donation: How Much Kaviya Maran Donated To Relief Funds?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was suspended with immediate effect after the emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. Even as the IPL 2021 has been suspended, India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. In these testing times, cricketers, as well as, IPL franchises have come forward and contributed in India's battle against the lethal COVID-19 second wave.

How much did Kaviya Maran donate for COVID-19 relief fund?

The likes of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore among other franchises have done their bit. This has made fans wonder about the Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Covid donation for India. Fans have also been asking, "how much did Kaviya Maran donate for COVID-19 relief fund? Here's the answer to the Sunrisers Hyderabad owner COVID donation query. The Kaviya Maran Instagram interest was at its peak during the tournament this year.

The Sunriser Hyderabad owner made a whopping donation of INR 30 crore on Monday to provide some respite to people who have been affected by the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kaviya Maran COVID donation announcement was made on the franchise's official Twitter handle. Here's a look at the SRH donation tweet.

Sun TV (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.30 crores to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/P6Fez9DuLo — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 10, 2021

According to the statement, the Sunrisers Hyderabad owner COVID donation will be spent on several initiatives that are currently underway in different states across the country. The Kaviya Maran Covid donation amount will be distributed to the various programs initiated by the Government of India and state governments, as well as, to the NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc. Notably, SRH had also donated INR 10 crore for COVID-19 relief measures in 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign before IPL suspension

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, SRH lost six and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson, a move that faced a lot of criticism from the IPL fans.

Who is Kaviya Maran? Sunrisers Hyderabad owner goes viral after Bangalore defeat

Kaviya Maran is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. The 29-year-old is a co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels of Sun TV. Kalanithi is the son of the former Union Minister of India Murasoli Maran and grand-nephew of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi. He is the chairman and founder of the Sun TV Group and has a stake in TV channels, newspapers, weeklies, FM Radio stations, DTH services and a movie production house.

She is the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, a former union minister who belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK). According to reports, Kaviya is a B.Com graduate from Stella Maris College, Chennai and has an MBA from Leonard N Stern School of Business, New York University. Kaviya Maran is heavily involved in running the of Sunrisers Hyderabad and made many heads turn with her presence during the IPL 2020 Auction.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM