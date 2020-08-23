Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Strike A Pose After Reaching Dubai Ahead Of IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. SRH who will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition and missed out in 2018 as they went down to CSK in a lop-sided final.

Before the 'Orange Army' look to give other teams a run for their money, they have put everyone on notice after having landed in the UAE.

'Dub-HI'

After having reached in the Gulf, the Hyderabad players were seen posing together at the hotel where they are currently staying. All of them had worn masks (Orange masks since it is the color of their team jersey). The 2016 champions are in Dubai and are accommodated in Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and, 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.