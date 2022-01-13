Last Updated:

'Superman' Rishabh Pant Becomes Toast Of Cricket World After Lone-warrior Ton In 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant smacked an unbeaten century in the second innings of the third and final IND vs SA Test to help India set the Proteas a target of 211 runs.

Vidit Dhawan
Rishabh Pant

As Team India continues their pursuit of potentially scripting history in South Africa by winning their first Test series, Rishabh Pant may have just contributed with a match-winning century.

The 24-year old smashed an unbeaten 100 runs off 139 deliveries in the second innings of the third and final IND vs SA Test to help Team India set the Proteas a target of 211 runs to chase in the second innings. Following Pant's heroics, the cricket fraternity lauded the Indian star on social media.

India vs South Africa: Cricket fraternity lauds Rishabh Pant

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif was all praises for Rishabh Pant as he referred to him as a 'match winner' and a 'perfect team man' following the 24-year old's stunning century, in a match when most batters struggled to score runs.

Legendary Indian batter VVS Laxman lauded Pant for another historic inning in Cape Town, having smashed Test tons previously in Australia and England. The veteran cricket commentator believes that the 24-year old wicket-keeper's counter-attacking innings may have just kept India in the game.

Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar highlighted how Pant played an unusual knock. In Test cricket, batters are usually seen playing defensive innings with a low strike rate. However, Pant's hundred came off just 139 deliveries, at an impressive strike rate of 71.94.

Vinod Kambli is confident that Pant has just played a match-winning knock as he took to his official Koo handle to praise the youngster. Kambli ended his praise by stating that he expects a lot more from the 24-year old in years to come.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer praised Pant in a typical fashion by posting a hilarious image. Jaffer explained how the 24-year old played a match-winning inning on a 'difficult pitch' where the rest of the batters struggled.

Meanwhile, several other reactions from the cricketing fraternity can be seen below.

 

