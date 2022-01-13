'Superman' Rishabh Pant Becomes Toast Of Cricket World After Lone-warrior Ton In 3rd Test

As Team India continues their pursuit of potentially scripting history in South Africa by winning their first Test series, Rishabh Pant may have just contributed with a match-winning century.

The 24-year old smashed an unbeaten 100 runs off 139 deliveries in the second innings of the third and final IND vs SA Test to help Team India set the Proteas a target of 211 runs to chase in the second innings. Following Pant's heroics, the cricket fraternity lauded the Indian star on social media.

India vs South Africa: Cricket fraternity lauds Rishabh Pant

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif was all praises for Rishabh Pant as he referred to him as a 'match winner' and a 'perfect team man' following the 24-year old's stunning century, in a match when most batters struggled to score runs.

There are prodigies, late bloomers, record-makers and then there's Rishabh Pant - a match winner, and a perfect team man. @RishabhPant17 #INDvsSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 13, 2022

Legendary Indian batter VVS Laxman lauded Pant for another historic inning in Cape Town, having smashed Test tons previously in Australia and England. The veteran cricket commentator believes that the 24-year old wicket-keeper's counter-attacking innings may have just kept India in the game.

He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/Rfo8C3ZBgS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar highlighted how Pant played an unusual knock. In Test cricket, batters are usually seen playing defensive innings with a low strike rate. However, Pant's hundred came off just 139 deliveries, at an impressive strike rate of 71.94.

For test cricket he is giving totally a different kind of flavour. What an entertaining 💯 Top knock #RishabhPant champion stuff 👏👏 #SAvIND #TeamIndia — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 13, 2022

Vinod Kambli is confident that Pant has just played a match-winning knock as he took to his official Koo handle to praise the youngster. Kambli ended his praise by stating that he expects a lot more from the 24-year old in years to come.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer praised Pant in a typical fashion by posting a hilarious image. Jaffer explained how the 24-year old played a match-winning inning on a 'difficult pitch' where the rest of the batters struggled.

Meanwhile, several other reactions from the cricketing fraternity can be seen below.

Cricket needs players like @RishabhPant17 !! This is a serious knock .. #SAvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 13, 2022

Order a Cape at Cape Town for the Superman @RishabhPant17.



What a heroic innings he's playing!#SAvIND #DKommBox pic.twitter.com/GIMi8LNgdU — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 13, 2022

And that's what a match winner is all about! What a playa @RishabhPant17 one of the best innings under pressure, don't see why he should ever change his game! #SAvIND — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 13, 2022